SOL Capital Management CO Buys 500 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth $2,088,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

PEJ stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

