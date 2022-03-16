SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $158.81. 37,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,256. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

