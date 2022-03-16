Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OTMO. B. Riley dropped their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ OTMO opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTMO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (Get Rating)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.