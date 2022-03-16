SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Buys $149,479.70 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto bought 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $149,841.12.

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

