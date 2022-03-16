SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.74

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 216651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.89.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

