Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.70)-(0.62) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $750-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.86 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. 3,983,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Smartsheet by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Smartsheet by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Smartsheet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

