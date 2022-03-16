Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.70)-(0.62) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $750-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.86 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. 3,983,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Smartsheet by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Smartsheet by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Smartsheet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.