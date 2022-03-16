Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.88

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SMS opened at GBX 721 ($9.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £960.44 million and a PE ratio of 473.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 740.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 819.97. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.50).

A number of research firms have commented on SMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.23) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.41) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.69).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

