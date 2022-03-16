Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

SNBR opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNBR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sleep Number by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

