Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.06

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.06 and last traded at $127.06, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

