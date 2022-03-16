Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.12

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1072961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

