Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright Sells 4,807 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$74,508.50.

Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC set a C$20.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

