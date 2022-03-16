SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SJW opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SJW Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 101,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 44,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

