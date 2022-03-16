Silence Therapeutics (SLN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Silence Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

SLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

