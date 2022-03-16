Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 161 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

