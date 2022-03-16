Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,521,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

