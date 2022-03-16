Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.61. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. lowered their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

