Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.61. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.