Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

LWSCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Sienna Senior Living stock remained flat at $$11.69 during trading hours on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

