Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 39.4% in February

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SMMNY opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $38.23.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
