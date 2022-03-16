Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 39.4% in February

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMMNY opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMMNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

