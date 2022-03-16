Short Interest in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Declines By 31.3%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,566,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 349,959 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUGS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 307,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,907. USHG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

