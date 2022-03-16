Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Increases By 31.1%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 785,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 598,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $279.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.