Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Decreases By 27.8%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,879,100 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 3,987,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 612.6 days.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

