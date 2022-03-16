Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Declines By 22.0%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

UURAF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

