Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Drops By 31.8%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 559.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.39% of The InterGroup worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

