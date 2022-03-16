Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Increases By 22.2%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSBI opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.56. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

