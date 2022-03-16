Short Interest in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Increases By 20.1%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 267,896 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 472,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 220,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,570 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,407. The firm has a market cap of $504.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,050.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

