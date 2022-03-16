Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Declines By 20.3%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,613,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 3,277,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SWDHF stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Skyworth Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
