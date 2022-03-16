Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Declines By 20.3%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,613,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 3,277,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SWDHF stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Skyworth Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

