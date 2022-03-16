Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Declines By 22.8%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 1,490,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,438.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEMHF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SEMHF opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

