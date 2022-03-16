Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Rises By 27.1%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SNT opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Senstar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Senstar Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 572,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

