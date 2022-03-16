Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Rises By 27.1%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SNT opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Senstar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Senstar Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 572,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senstar Technologies (Get Rating)

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.