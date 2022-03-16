Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Drops By 31.5%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 846,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the February 13th total of 1,235,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,464.0 days.

Shares of Resona stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. Resona has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

