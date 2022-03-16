Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Declines By 19.0%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS QTRHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.48. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

