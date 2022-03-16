Short Interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Increases By 20.7%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,838,000 after buying an additional 368,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,618,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth $12,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 378,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,324,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

QSI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 65,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,693. Quantum-Si has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

