Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Drops By 22.3%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,608.0 days.

NIPNF stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. NEC has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84.

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

