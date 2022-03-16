Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Expands By 43.6%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MVVYF stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Moovly Media has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

