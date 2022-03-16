Short Interest in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expands By 33.0%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

