Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Declines By 36.2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LUMIF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Luminex Resources has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

