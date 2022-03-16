Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Declines By 36.2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:LUMIF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Luminex Resources has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.77.
About Luminex Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminex Resources (LUMIF)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.