Short Interest in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Increases By 31.8%

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

MAYS traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. J.W. Mays has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 million, a P/E ratio of 303.79 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

