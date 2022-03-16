Short Interest in IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Decreases By 18.5%

IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IXAQU remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. IX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.