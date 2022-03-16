Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Decreases By 20.0%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 188,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 121,363 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

