Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Expands By 45.5%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 866,100 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,008,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 106,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,487,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.