Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Expands By 45.5%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 866,100 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,008,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
