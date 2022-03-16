Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Drops By 19.9%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. 812,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,094.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,659 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 100,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 136,312 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

