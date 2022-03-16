Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Expands By 23.5%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Genetic Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

