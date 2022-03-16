Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Expands By 36.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.79. 71,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,864. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $181.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter worth $317,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 188,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

