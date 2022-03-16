Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Expands By 36.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.79. 71,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,864. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $181.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.