Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declines By 26.3%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $4,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. 6,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,141. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $267.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.81.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.