Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declines By 35.7%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RFI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 16,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

