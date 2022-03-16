Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declines By 35.7%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of RFI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 16,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $18.02.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.