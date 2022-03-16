Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Decreases By 23.1%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 598,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVCO opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.65. Avalon GloboCare has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the third quarter worth $67,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.