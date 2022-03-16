Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Declines By 31.6%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

ATUSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

