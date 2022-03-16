Short Interest in Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Grows By 25.0%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 283,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 672,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ALF opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Alfi has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

