Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

NASDAQ STTK opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.39. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 109,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 122,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 32.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.