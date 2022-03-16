SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBET traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 150,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

