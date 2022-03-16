Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sharp stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.43. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHCAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

